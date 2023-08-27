Chelsea Swim and Dive Takes Down Dundee

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had a strong start to the season after taking down Dundee 105-78 last week.

The Bulldogs won six events, including a sweep of diving with Anna McAllister, Tallulah Gorby, and Lily Paddock taking the top three spots.

Sofia DeMea was in on three first-place finishes for Chelsea. She won the 200 free, 500 free, and was part of the winning 400 free relay team along with Gorby, Gabby Rudolph, and Brooke Paddock.

Keygan Monahan won the 100 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Gorby, Sydney Barston, and Paiton Doyle.

The 200 medley team of B. Paddock, Gabriella Burgess, Monahan, and Doyle finished second.

Also finishing second was Doyle in the 50 free, Rudolph 200 IM and 100 fly, B. Paddock 100 back, and Gabriella Burgess 100 breast.

Third=place finishes went to Barston in the 200 IM, Lily Snyder 500 free, 200 free relay team of Isabella Tuell, Burgess, Snyder, and Clara Johnson, Ruby Jackson 100 back, Snyder 100 breast, and the 400 free relay team of Barston, Emma Zachrich, Johnson, and Monahan.

Photos by Dawn McCann



