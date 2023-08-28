Chelsea Volleyball Claims Belleville Invite Title

The Chelsea volleyball team continued its hot start to the season by claiming the Belleville Invitational title Saturday.

The Bulldogs went 4-0 on the day with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-16 win over Carlson and 25-17, 25-18, 14-25 win over Ann Arbor Huron to reach bracket play.

Chelsea defeated Belleville 25-18, 25-12 in the semifinals to move on to the title game where they faced a strong Lakeland team and came away with a three-set win 25-16, 16-25, 15-7 to claim the title.

Lexi Cummer dished out 40 assists, recorded 15 service aces, and six kills on the day to lead Chelsea.

Jenna Ouellette had 21 digs, 19 kills, and nine aces, while Emily White had a team high 32 digs and seven assists.

Cecelia Henriksen had 29 assists, five aces, and four digs, while Sasha French had 11 kills, eight blocks, five digs, and four aces. Maggie McKale racked up 15 kills and seven blocks, Gabriella Basar 17 kills, seven blocks, and seven digs, while Caroline knight had a team high 15 blocks and seven kills.