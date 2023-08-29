CPD Weekly Report 08-29-23
From Chelsea PD
Incident #: 23-3385
Location: 300 block of East St.
Date: August 21, 2023
Time: 2:04 pm
INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a walk-in identity theft complaint. The complainant stated that they had been notified by mail that their identity had been stolen as part of a large data breach. At the time of the report, it was not believed that there had been any monetary loss to the complainant. There was no information available on a potential suspect.
#####
Incident #: 23-3491
Location: 300 block of Cleveland Street
Date: August 27, 2023
Time: 11:20 am
INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer took a report over the phone regarding a larceny of a mailbox. The complainant told the officer that on August 27th, sometime between 1:00 am and 11:20 am, an unknown suspect(s) had stolen a black metal mailbox off the post and taken it with them. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.