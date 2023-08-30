Carlene Carter Headlines CDL Song Fest

From CDL

Chelsea District Library’s (CDL) annual CDL Song Fest returns for its sixth year on Saturday, September 23. Celebrate the art and craft of songwriting with events throughout the day— culminating with an interview and live performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Carlene Carter. Song Fest kicks off in the CDL Reading Garden with incredible young local talent at the Teen Showcase, followed by docent-guided tours of the nationally touring photography exhibition 1968: A Folsom Redemption. Then, head up to Robin Hills Farm to grab a bite to eat at The Nest and join us for conversation and concert with this year's featured artist Carlene Carter. The schedule is as follows:

Teen Showcase | 1–3pm | CDL Reading Garden | All Ages | Drop-in

We will be rocking in the Reading Garden with teen bands The Ceiling, Perfect Average, WildChildz, and Hawk Road along with individual performances by Dahlia Berggren, Trilian Krug, and Joseph Gregory.

Teen Song Fest. Credit: Burrill Strong.

1968: A Folsom Redemption Docent Tours | 3:30–4:30pm | McKune Room | All Ages | Registration required

Register for a 15-minute docent-guided tour of the nationally touring photography exhibition celebrating the life and career of Johnny Cash. Don't miss this up-close look at one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters.

Conversation & Concert with Carlene Carter | 7–9pm | The Barn at Robin Hills Farm | All Ages | Drop-in

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Carlene Carter, daughter of country music legends June Carter and Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash will participate in an in-depth interview with WEMU's Jeremy Baldwin and perform live in a not-to-be-missed concert.

Head of Marketing & Communications Virginia Krueger shares, “CDL Song Fest is one of my favorite library events of the year as we explore stories through music. Some of our teen acts got their first taste of the stage in early Song Fests and it is fun to watch how they have grown in talent and poise over the years. This year, it is particularly exciting to have Carlene Carter perform at the same time as we host a photography exhibition celebrating her stepfather’s historic Folsom Prison concert.”

All CDL Song Fest events are open to the public on a first-come first served basis and do not require tickets for entry. Please visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org/songfest for more information.