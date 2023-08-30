Inaugural Independence Lake Craft Show to Celebrate Local Artisans on Sept 30th

On Saturday, September 30th, Independence Lake County Park will host its first-ever Craft Show, transforming the scenic location into a hub of artistic creativity and community engagement. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event promises a unique shopping experience featuring handcrafted items that reflect the talents of local artisans.

Located at 3200 Jennings Road in Webster Township, the event will offer the perfect backdrop for attendees to savor the splendid fall weather while browsing through a wide array of crafts. More than 50 vendors are confirmed to participate, displaying an extensive selection of handmade goods, ranging from wood and glass products to home décor, pottery, knitted items, and crochet crafts.

Additionally, shoppers will find jewelry, fresh cut flowers, bath and skincare products, oils, candles, wax melts, and car freshies among other one-of-a-kind items that aren't available in mainstream retail stores.

For those who aren't just there to shop, the park provides numerous activities to make it a day of family-friendly fun. Visitors can explore the natural beauty of the park, rent a boat for a leisurely ride on the lake, or even hike through picturesque trails. Concession stands will be available for those who wish to grab a bite while enjoying the outdoor activities and artisanal shopping.

While entry to the event is free, there is a mandatory vehicle entry fee to gain access to the park. The fee is $6 for Washtenaw County residents and $10 for non-residents.