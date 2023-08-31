Delay in Culvert Replacement Project on Old US 12 Rd Due to Detour Route Work by Amtrak

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) announced a delay in the start of its culvert replacement project on Old US 12 Rd between Liebeck Rd and Sylvan Rd. Work on the $180,000 project was scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5th.

The delay is due to complications with the official detour route, which has also been affected by work being carried out by Amtrak in Jackson County. Amtrak is currently engaged in work at the railroad crossing on Francisco Rd, which serves as the designated detour route for the WCRC project. As a result, WCRC has decided to postpone the culvert replacement until Francisco Rd is reopened by Amtrak.

WCRC has not yet released an official start date for the project. Once it does commence, Old US 12 Rd will be closed to all traffic between Liebeck Rd and Sylvan Rd for what is now an estimated three-week duration, and a new detour will be posted.

All project timelines are tentative and subject to change based on weather conditions and other scheduling factors.