8-31-2023 10:14am
Weekly Road Work, Sept 4-10
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - Sept. 7
|Augusta
|Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 20 - Sept. 6 (extended)
|Augusta
|Willis Rd Bridge, over West Br Paint Creek, between Railsplitter Dr and Whittaker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 9
|Dexter
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 15
|Freedom
|Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 8
|Lodi
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 28 - Sept. 8
|Lyndon
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Sept. 7
|Manchester
|Ayers Rd between County Line and Wellwood Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 8
|Manchester
|Kirk Rd between Schleweis Rd and Tracey Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 8
|Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 5 - 8
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Lake Shore Rd and Nollar Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 7 - 12
|Northfield
|Jennings Rd between the Twp line and Kearney Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 11 - 13
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - Sept. 30 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - Oct. 31
|Pittsfield
|Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Aug. 10 - Oct.
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Oct. 31
|Salem
|Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection
|Road closure
|June 14 - Sept. 8 (extended)
|Salem
|Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd
|Road closure
|July 24 - Sept. 8 (extended)
|Saline
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 15
|Sharon
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 21 - Sept. 8
|Superior, Ypsilanti
|Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End
|Lane restrictions
|July 10 - Sept. 30
|Sylvan
|Various Rds throughout the Twp
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - Sept. 7
|Sylvan
|M-52 between Sibley Rd and Werkner Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 5 - Oct. 3
|York
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 15
|Ypsilanti
|Coleman St between Jay Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|Aug. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Jeffery St between Jay Ave and Juneau Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Aug. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Gault Dr between Ruth Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|July - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 - TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Ford Blvd Bridge, over the Railroad crossing, between Russell St and US-12
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 5 - 9
|Ypsilanti
|Martz Rd between Whittaker Road and Tuttle Hill Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 5 - 9