Weekly Road Work, Sept 4-10

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - Sept. 7

Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Sept. 6 (extended)

Augusta Willis Rd Bridge, over West Br Paint Creek, between Railsplitter Dr and Whittaker Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 9

Dexter Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 15

Freedom Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 8

Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - Sept. 8

Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Sept. 7

Manchester Ayers Rd between County Line and Wellwood Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 8

Manchester Kirk Rd between Schleweis Rd and Tracey Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 8

Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 5 - 8

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Lake Shore Rd and Nollar Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 7 - 12

Northfield Jennings Rd between the Twp line and Kearney Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 11 - 13

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Sept. 30 (extended)

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31

Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 10 - Oct.

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31

Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Sept. 8 (extended)

Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Sept. 8 (extended)

Saline Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 15

Sharon Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - Sept. 8

Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30

Sylvan Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Sept. 7

Sylvan M-52 between Sibley Rd and Werkner Rd Road closure Sept. 5 - Oct. 3

York Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 15

Ypsilanti Coleman St between Jay Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure Aug. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Jeffery St between Jay Ave and Juneau Rd Daytime lane closure Aug. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Gault Dr between Ruth Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure July - Nov.

Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 24 - TBD

Ypsilanti Ford Blvd Bridge, over the Railroad crossing, between Russell St and US-12 Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 9