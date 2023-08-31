Chelsea MI
8-31-2023 10:14am

Weekly Road Work, Sept 4-10

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - Sept. 7
Augusta Rawsonville Rd between Talladay Rd and Willis Rd Road closure June 20 - Sept. 6 (extended)
Augusta Willis Rd Bridge, over West Br Paint Creek, between Railsplitter Dr and Whittaker Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 9
Dexter Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 15
Freedom Hieber Rd between Reno Rd and Schneider Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 8
Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 28 - Sept. 8
Lyndon Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Sept. 7
Manchester Ayers Rd between County Line and Wellwood Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 8
Manchester Kirk Rd between Schleweis Rd and Tracey Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 8
Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 5 - 8
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Lake Shore Rd and Nollar Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 7 - 12
Northfield Jennings Rd between the Twp line and Kearney Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 11 - 13
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - Sept. 30 (extended)
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - Oct. 31
Pittsfield Carpenter Rd between Textile Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Aug. 10 - Oct.
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Oct. 31
Salem Joy Rd between Gotfredson Rd and half mile east of intersection Road closure June 14 - Sept. 8 (extended)
Salem Intersection of Joy Rd and Gotfredson Rd Road closure July 24 - Sept. 8 (extended)
Saline Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 15
Sharon Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 21 - Sept. 8
Superior, Ypsilanti Clark Rd, west of LeForge Rd to Dead End Lane restrictions July 10 - Sept. 30
Sylvan Various Rds throughout the Twp Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - Sept. 7
Sylvan M-52 between Sibley Rd and Werkner Rd Road closure Sept. 5 - Oct. 3
York Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 15
Ypsilanti Coleman St between Jay Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure Aug. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Jeffery St between Jay Ave and Juneau Rd Daytime lane closure Aug. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Gault Dr between Ruth Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure July - Nov.
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 24 - TBD
Ypsilanti Ford Blvd Bridge, over the Railroad crossing, between Russell St and US-12 Intermittent lane restrictions Sept. 5 - 9
Ypsilanti Martz Rd between Whittaker Road and Tuttle Hill Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 5 - 9
