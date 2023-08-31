Regional Advisory Team Changes Name to Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group

From the City of Chelsea

Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group is the new name for a group formerly known as CAPT/DART (Chelsea Area Planning Team/Dexter Area Regional Team). CAPT/DART was formed over 20 years ago as a non-voting, regional-issues and planning advisory committee, made up of local elected officials and municipal staff from Western Washtenaw communities.

The group meets at the WAVE bus offices in Chelsea monthly (calendar below).

The current Chair of the group is Dexter Councilmember Zach Michels and includes representatives from many of the communities that make up Western Washtenaw County.

Please contact Zach at ZMichels@DexterMI.gov to receive notice of meetings and related information. Agendas for meetings typically include local updates and quarterly focus themes of housing and transportation issues. The meetings are public and those interested in housing, transportation and other regional issues are encouraged to attend.

2023-2024 WW Regional Advisory Group Calendar

Public Meetings at WAVE offices @ 7:00 pm (unless otherwise arranged)

September 7, 2023 – Quarterly Housing Focus

October 5, 2023 – Regular Meeting

November 2, 2023 – Quarterly Transportation Focus

December – No Meeting

January 11, 2024 – Washtenaw County Update

February 1, 2024 – Quarterly Housing Focus

March 7, 2024 – Quarterly Transportation Focus

April 4, 2024 – Regular Meeting

May 2, 2024 – Quarterly Housing Focus

June 6, 2024 - Quarterly Transportation Focus

July 2024 – No Meeting

August 1, 2024 – Regular Meeting