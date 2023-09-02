Chelsea Bounces Back with Win Over Edwardsburg

Cover- STN File Photo

After three tries, the Chelsea football team finally came out on top of Edwardsburg after a 27-14 win over the Eddies Friday night.

Edwardsburg had defeated Chelsea three straight times, including a 28-7 decision in the D4 state championship game in 2018.

The Eddies defeated Chelsea 40-7 last season, but it was the Bulldogs who came out on top Friday night to even their record at 1-1 overall on the season.

It was not known if the game would be played in Chelsea due to a power outage and backup plans to be played in Dexter if the power wasn’t restored, but the lights came on around 7:00 PM and the start of the game was delayed 20 minutes.

After forcing a punt on the Eddies opening drive, the Bulldogs drove down the field, when Tyson Hill took a pass from Luke Anstead and bounced off a tackler and ran it in for an 18-yard TD for a 6-0 lead.

Edwardsburg would take the kickoff and drive down to the Bulldogs four, but the Chelsea defense tightened and stopped the Eddies on downs.

Chelsea picked up a first down to the 15-yard line and on third down Anstead hit Max Herter wide open in the middle of the field and he sprinted in for an 84-yard TD pass and a 13-0 lead.

Edwardsburg would score on a TD pass just before halftime to cut the Chelsea lead to 13-7 at the break.

On the opening drive of the second half Anstead connected for a 20-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 20-7 Bulldogs.

Chelsea was forced to punt to start the fourth and was able to down the ball at the Eddies two-yard line, but on the first play, they busted free and scored on a 98-yard TD run to cut the Chelsea lead to 20-14.

The Bulldogs would answer thanks to a 59-yard run by Hill and he would finish the drive with a one-yard scoring run to push the lead to 27-14 and that would be the final.

The teams combined for 520 yards rushing, but Chelsea won the total yards battle 351-316 with Anstead passing for 120 yards and two scores. Herter caught two passes for 104 yards and two scores and Hill one for 18 yards and a TD.

The Bulldogs will open SEC White play Friday night when they travel to Pinckney.