Chelsea Swim and Dive Drops Pair at Dexter

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team ran into a couple of buzzsaws at a tri-meet at Dexter last week.

The Bulldogs dropped both meets to Dexter 118-68 and Milan 102-84.

The diving team had another strong showing by taking the top two spots with Anna McAllister taking first and Tallulah Gorby second.

Paiton Doyle finished second in the 100 free and was part of the 200 free and 400 free relays that finished third. She teamed with Gorby, Remi Kint, and Isabelle Tuell for the third-place finish in the 200 and with Sydney Barston, Brooke Paddock, and Keygan Monahan in the 400.

Monahan finished third in the 100 back and fourth in the 200 IM.

Barston was fourth in the 500 free and was part of the 200 medley that finished fourth along with Ruby Jackson, Gabby Rudolph, and Clara Johnson.

Paddock earned fourth place finishes in the 100 free and 100 back, while Tuell was fourth in the 100 breast.

Photos by Dawn McCann