Chelsea Soccer Blanks Rival Dexter

The Chelsea soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season after a pair of 2-0 wins last week.

The big win came Friday night when the Bulldogs traveled to rival Dexter and came home with a 2-0 win.

The game was scoreless midway through the first half when the Bulldogs made a steal at midfield to set up a 3-2 break. A pass-through sent Joe Gregory in behind the defense and he beat the Dexter goaltender and put the ball just inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 until the seven-minute mark of the second half.

Dexter set up for a corner kick. The centered ball bounced around and it was cleared out to Gregory, who made a move around a Dexter defender and broke in alone on net. The Dreads goaltender came out to defend, but Gregory knocked it past him and into the net for a 2-0 Chelsea lead and that is how it would end.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs defeated Ypsilanti 2-0.

Gus Wehrly scored both goals for the Bulldogs in the match.