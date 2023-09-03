Chelsea Field Hockey Blanks Pinckney

The Chelsea field hockey team remained unbeaten in the season after a 4-0 shutout of Pinckney last week.

Hayley Hopkins put the Bulldogs up 1-0 in the first, but the Pirates held tough until the fourth period.

The score remained 1-0 until the fourth when the Bulldogs scored three times to pull away for the win.

Brenna Taylor scored to make it 2-0 with just over nine minutes left and four minutes later, Lucy Taylor found the net to make it 3-0.

Braiden Scheffler would wrap up the scoring with a goal with just over four minutes left in the game. She would also pick up an assist in the game.

Elizabeth Lane stopped all five shots she faced in net for Chelsea.

Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs battled to a 1-1 draw with Saline.

The Hornets took a 1-0 lead on a penalty corner less than a minute into the game, but the Bulldogs would hold tough as Saline dominated the first half with several corner chances and could not convert.

Chelsea would tie the game in the second with a goal by Brenna Taylor and it would remain that way through the rest of the game for the draw.

Lane stopped eight shots in net for the Bulldogs.