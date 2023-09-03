Chelsea Cross Country Competes at Early Bird Invite

The Chelsea cross country teams competed at the Early Bird Invite at Huron Meadows Metropark last week and came home with some strong finishes.

The girls finished third out of eight teams and the boys were fourth out of ten.

Chelsea finished with 61 points in the girl's race that saw just five points separate first and third. Grand Blanc finished with 56 and Skyline second with 60.

Natalia DeMea paced the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in 19:21.50.

Samantha Bieber followed in eighth with a time of 21:09.4, while Seren Angus was 13th in 22:02.

Lauren Thompson came home 18th in 22:15.80, Clara Fedenberg was 19th in 22:19.80, Marah Putnam 36th in 24:06.30, Mireille Hunter 52nd in 25:14.10, Aurora Welling 57th

in 25:31, Lissa Krueger 63rd in 26:09.30, Kaitlin Kubicki 66th

in 26:31.1, and Zosia Bendena 70th in 26:47.2.

The boys finished with 103 points in the race won by Adrian with 43.

Connell Alford cruised to a 26-second win with a time of 15:34.6 to lead the Bulldogs.

Jackson Dell was 19th in 17:44.2 and Beckett Boos 22nd in 17:57.1.

Linus Helzerman was 28th in 18:20.5 and Alex Martin 36th in 18:38.4 to round out the top five.

Brant Maley came home 37th in 18:39.8, Wyeth Angus 44th in 18:49.3, Mo Cugliari 59th in 19:33, Leo Alafita 61st in 19:35.2, Mason Maley 65th in 19:43.3, Miles Dell 70th in 19:55.9, Eric Cameron 92nd in 21:06.7, Dylan Hodges 99th in 21:37.7, Sam Clifton 112th in 22:21.1, Cole Voight 118th in 22:33., Jack Meehan 119th in 22:39.5, Sam Woodard 134th in 23:57.5, Nathan Krzysik 138th in 24:13.8, and Luis Solorzano 155th in 28:21.3.