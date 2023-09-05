You're Invited to Make a Difference at Faith In Action's Fall Fundraiser!

From FIA

Come be part of a transformative experience by joining us for Faith In Action’s Fall Fundraiser on September 24th, from 3-6 p.m. at the Ugly Dog Distillery. Get ready for an afternoon filled with delicious BBQ, exciting raffles, and tantalizing cocktails, all set in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere.

FIA needs you to make sure we can continue to make an impact in our community.

Your generosity empowers individuals like Annie, a single mom who has navigated financial hurdles. Through Faith In Action programs, Annie ensures her kids start the school year with new backpacks and supplies. She's also benefited from our food pantry, stretching her limited budget. We even helped her complete her GED, paving the way for her to apply for better job opportunities and move closer to financial independence.

But it's not just about fundraising; it’s also about fostering a community where compassion and generosity flourish, enriching lives right in our own backyard.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

To purchase tickets, use the QR code on the flyer or call 734 475 3305.

We can't wait to see you there!