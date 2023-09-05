CPD Weekly Report 09-05-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3512

Location: 1400 block of S. Main St.

Date: August 28, 2023

Time: 4:53 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Main Street for a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that on August 1st, a customer applied for a loan on a purchase and was approved. The complainant stated that on or around August 17th, they were notified by mail by the financial institution, that the loan application was determined to be fraudulent. The financial institution determined that there was fraudulent information in the loan application and demanded the loan be bought back immediately. The complainant stated that they had attempted on numerous occasions to contact the buyer who had received the loan and had been unsuccessful. The case remains open pending further investigation to determine the identity of the suspect.

######

Incident #: 23-3531

Location: 500 block of S. Main Street

Date: August 29, 2023

Time: 7:20 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer was assigned a walk-in complaint for larceny from auto complaint. The complainant stated that on August 26th, she had parked her vehicle in the 500 block of S. Main Street and had gone into a business. The complainant stated that her vehicle windows were down, and she had left her purse on the passenger side seat. When the complainant returned to her vehicle and drove away, she noticed that her purse was no longer on the seat. The case remains open pending further investigation into the identity of the suspect(s).