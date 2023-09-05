Attend the Business Legal Review with James Reid!

James Reid is a business attorney who counsels business owners, serial entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, in-house counsel, and human resources directors to make strategic business decisions, from hiring to firing, while complying with the ever changing and overlapping laws (including the ADEA, FLSA, FMLA, NLRA, and Title VII). He brings a business and proactive approach to legal matters to help employers make strategic business decisions to minimize the potential for litigation and business disruption. When litigation becomes necessary, he enforces restrictive covenants and defends employers against charges filed with the EEOC, state, and federal agencies.

I don’t normally get to talk about the specific people I value in my life, so I am honored to write this piece from my heart and promote an event you NEED to attend so you can learn from someone you WANT to have working for your business.

On the path of starting a new business, you have to know that you will be constantly learning as you go. If there was one topic I realized I was painfully uninformed, it was the topic of employment regulations. And then I met James Reid.

The first time I attended a legal review meeting that James led, I was in amazement! To be fair, we had built a friendship so I knew that he was extraordinary in all of his efforts and I had no doubt in his ability to provide a good experience for those who attended his meeting.

However, the legal review in and of itself was incredible; listening as James would break down the massive amounts of legal information into bite size takeaways, left me feeling empowered and aware in a situation that had the potential to leave me overwhelmed or stressed. James doesn’t just review the new laws that are in effect, he does an incredible job of educating the audience!

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn”

Benjamin Franklin

Sometimes talking to attorneys can feel like you are talking to a text book, however, when you talk to James you can feel the care he gives to everyone, you can sense the priority as he focuses on you, you can recognize the intelligence as he is well-informed in so many arenas, and you can discern the strength and power that he carries behind his well known name. I know that if you want to win, you need to surround yourself with winners and you can always count on James to win!

James has built his career helping as many employers as possible. He gives the same high level of attention and support to a new relationship coach starting her practice, as he does the CEO of a multiple million dollar company. You know you can trust him to be available when you need him, to answer the simplest or the most difficult questions you may have, to get you the information you need to be successful, and to give you the best practices possible! Nothing makes you feel more secure than knowing that James is in your corner!

And he’s a rockstar chess player!

Please join us Tuesday September 12th, 2023 at 8am, at Weber’s Restaurant on Jackson rd for James’ yearly legal review. You can register online at gaashrm.org/events.

You do not want to miss this!

Joni Woods

Relationship and Communication Coach