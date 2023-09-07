Chelsea Tennis too Much for Dexter (With Photos)

The Dexter-Chelsea boys' tennis rivalry continued to be a one-sided affair Tuesday as the Bulldogs rolled to an 8-0 win over the Dreadnaughts.

Chelsea did not lose a set in the match, but the Dreadnaughts did not go down without a battle in a couple of the matches.

At one-doubles, the Bulldogs Owen Mcculloch and Julien Korner took the opening set 6-1, but the Dreads Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz did not go down easy as the second set went to a tiebreaker which Mcculloch and Kornet came out on top 7-6 (4) to take the match.

Chelsea's Keegan Van Batavia and Dexter's Drew Wetzel battled at four-singles with Van Batavia coming out on top 6-4, 6-3.

At three doubles, the Bulldogs Zachary Sing and Logan Fansler took down Dexter's Cayden Capelli and Gavin Heichel 6-3, 6-2.

The Bulldogs would cruise through the other five sets for the 8-0 win.

Chelsea's James Reid and Leo Baushke took down the Dreads Mason Portice and Santiago Mendez 6-0, 6-2 at four doubles, while Luke Mourad and Benjamin Tetens defeated Dexter's Oliver Pham and Nolan Lemke 6-0, 6-0 at two doubles.

Ryan Fredrickson defeated Connor Kniesteadt 6-1, 6-0 at two singles, while Mason Strach beat Andrew Guinta 6-0, 6-0 at one singles, and Jack Murray defeated Alex Gullekson 6-0, 6-0 at three singles.

Photos by Mike Williamson



