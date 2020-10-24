Dexter Routs Pioneer in Finale

Another fast start and another rout for the Dexter football team as the Dreadnaughts rolled past Ann Arbor Pioneer 49-14 in the regular season finale Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored 42 points in the first half and never look back as they cruised past the Pioneers to finish 4-2 overall on the season with the playoffs starting Friday night.

The Dexter defense got things going when Ethan Esch recovered a Pioneer fumble at the 21 to set up a 3-yd scoring pass from Colin Parachek to Cole Cabana for a 7-0 lead.

After a Pioneer punt, Parachek connected with Ty Rychener for a long pass into Ann Arbor territory. Parachek then scored from two yards out for a 14-0 lead

Blake Sislo then picked off a Pioneer pass and returned it to the 39. A couple of plays later Parachek hit his brother Brennan Parachek with a 20-yard scoring pass for a 21-0 lead.

Pioneer scored before the end of the quarter, but Cabana sprinted in from 58 yards for a score to start the second and a 28-6 lead.

A long drive into Dexter territory set up Pioneer with a scoring chance, but Gerzen Herter stepped in front of a pass at the one-yard line and got to the sideline and sprinted for a 99-yard pick-6 and a 35-6 lead.

Dexter was not done as Parachek scrambled in from nine yards out for a 42-6 halftime lead setting up a running clock in the second half.

The Dexter defense was at it again in the third when Andrew Gersh stepped in front of another pass and returned it to the endzone for another pick-6 for the Dreadnaughts and a 49-6 lead after three.

Pioneer would add a late touchdown and two-points to make the final 49-14.

Parachek finished 16 of 25 for 216 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 27 yards and two scores.

Cabana rushed for 65 yards on nine carries and a TD and also caught three passes for 28 yards and a score.

Brennan Parachek caught four passes for 41 yards and a TD, Braeden Fuson three for 57, Cal Bavineau two for Ty Rychener one for 75, and Lukas Koone one for four.