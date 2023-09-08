What’s on the Ballot This November for STN Readers?

Some of us in the Sun Times News core readership area will be called upon to vote this coming November 7 in the General Election. The Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office has posted a list of who needs to head to the polls and what they have to decide.

Chelsea

Three city council terms expire this year, seated by Eric Keating, Charles Wiseley, and Peter Feeney. Of the three, only Eric Keating is running for another term. Also vying for one of the three open seats are Julianne Chard, George Merkel, and Beth Morris.

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum that can be streamed live or viewed later. Visit ChelseaMich.com for more details.

Saline

Three city council terms expire this year, seated by Jack Ceo, Kevin Camero-Sulak, and Jim Dell’Orco. Only Jack Ceo is running for another term. Also running for one of the three open spots are Brian Cassise, Charles Lesch, Jenn Harmount, and Christen Mitchell.

Scio Township

Scio Twp voters have two proposals to consider on fire services improvement and expansion.

Operating Question: Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of providing fire protection and emergency medical services, including maintenance of buildings, acquisition of apparatus and equipment by special assessment pursuant to Act 33 of 1951 in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 3.75 mills ($3.75 on each $1,000 of taxable value) in any single year for ten (10) years, 2023 to 2032 inclusive?

Fire Services Improvement and Expansion Capital Question: Shall the Township of Scio be authorized to annually defray its costs of purchasing property, constructing buildings, and providing apparatus and equipment for newly constructed buildings to provide fire protection and emergency medical services by special assessment pursuant to Act 33 of 1951 in an amount adjusted annually that does not exceed 0.75 mills ($0.75 on each $1,000 of taxable value) in any single year for twenty (20) years, 2023 to 2042 inclusive?

The authority under this Capital Question is effective only if both ballot questions are approved.

Manchester

Manchester voters will be called upon to choose their first Mayor and city council. Running unopposed for Mayor is Village President Pat Vailliencourt. Vying for the other six council seats are Sue LaRocque, Steven Harvey, Cynthia Dresch, Amelia Woods, Marsha Johnson Chartrand, Martin Way, and Patrick DuRussel. Way, Harvey, Chartrand, Dresch, DuRussel, and Woods are current Village Council members.

Voters have two proposals to decide, one if the village will become a city and another on funding school facility upgrades.

CITY OF MANCHESTER – 1 PROPOSAL Shall the proposed Charter for the City of Manchester, drafted by the Charter Commission elected on November 8, 2022, be adopted?

MANCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS - 1 PROPOSAL Bond Proposal Shall Manchester Community Schools, Washtenaw and Jackson Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Sixty-Four Million Eight Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($64,820,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of:

remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings, including for school security; erecting, furnishing, and equipping a new auxiliary/community gymnasium with student club space in the junior and senior high school; acquiring and installing instructional technology; equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic facilities, playgrounds, sidewalks, parking areas, and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024, under current law, is 3.16 mills ($3.16 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year's levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 5.06 mills ($5.06 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district expects to borrow from the State School Bond Qualification and Loan Program to pay debt service on these bonds. The estimated total principal amount of that borrowing is $1,220,816 and the estimated total interest to be paid thereon is $812,474. The estimated duration of the millage levy associated with that borrowing is 9 years and the estimated computed millage rate for such levy is 8.50 mills. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $17,975,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $2,803,059.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)