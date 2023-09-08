Chelsea MI
9-08-2023 3:09pm

Chelsea Golfers Take Down Saline in SEC Battle

The Chelsea girls' golf team hosted Saline in a SEC dual at Inverness Golf Club and came away with a 202-214 win over the Hornets. Ypsilanti was also supposed to be at the event, but did not have enough to compete.

Maggie Baldwin led all golfers with a nine-hole round of 46 for Chelsea.

Piper Diesing fired a 49 to finish second overall, while Maya Valik shot 52. Kate McKenzie and Avery Olaveson fired rounds of 55 and Libby Wacker 57.

Jordan Wickham led the Hornets with a round of 50 to finish third overall.

Grace Celso shot 52 and Grace Warren 53. Payton Aagesen shot 59, Shelby Dahms 60, and Katie Brodsky 62.

Photos by Dawn McCann
