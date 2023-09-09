Harvest Art Market at Silver Maples

D&B Strategic Marketing

Silver Maples of Chelsea will host the 15th annual Harvest Art Market on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Silver Maples Drive. The exhibit is free to everyone and offers ample parking.

It’s the best little art market west of Ann Arbor! This indoor Market featuring 20 artists boasts a variety of media, including paintings, fiber art, textile fashions, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, photography, handmade soaps, candles, and ornaments. You will also find a fabulous bake sale with various cookies, cakes, brownies, and breads.

In its 15th year, this art market was originally coordinated by past programming director Shawn Personke. Her vision was to offer interesting handmade items at fair prices; it’s these types of artists who are welcome and find the most success at the event. This year’s market stays true to Shawn’s original vision.

“You can find what you’re looking for at this art market. We have a diverse group of artist booths,” shared Winn Nichols, Director of Programming and Wellness. “It’s the place to find one-of-a-kind gifts for family and friends before the holiday season, and to treat yourself with something beautiful.”

This year’s show features new and returning artists, including beautiful landscape paintings by Ruth Hogan Krzyzowski, Agnes Soderbeck’s unique, felted scarfs, and colorfully fun aprons by Debra Minzey.

Photos courtesy Silver Maples of Chelsea

There is always a buzz of people at Cheryl Green’s beautiful, functional pottery booth at the Market. Cheryl describes the draw to selling at the Harvest Art Market,

“I have been participating in the Harvest Art Market since the very first one. Silver Maples is a lovely place to have a show. I love the residents and the staff. The quality of the art and products shown by the great artists exhibiting is excellent. It’s a great show to be a part of for both exhibitors and shoppers.”

Photos courtesy Silver Maples of Chelsea

The entire list of participating artists can be viewed at the Silver Maples Website, and you can learn more about the talented artists selling at the Market this year by following the event on Facebook, www.facebook.com/silvermaples. For more information Contact Winn Nichols, wnichols@silvermaples.org.