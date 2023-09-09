Chelsea Routs Pinckney for Second Straight Win

The Chelsea football team made it two straight wins after a season-opening loss by rolling past Pinckney 35-0 in the SEC White opener Friday night.

The Bulldogs dominated in every facet of the game.

They outgained the Pirates 396-138 in total yards, including 270-14 on the ground.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs offense came to life in the second when Tyson Hill scored on runs of two and eight yards in the second to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 halftime lead.

The lead grew to 21-0 in the third when Luke Anstead hit JJ Turnbow with a 16-yard scoring pass.

Thomas Shemwell then ran one in from four yards out to make it 28-0 late in the third and the rout was on.

Hill finished off his big night with a six-yard touchdown run in the fourth to make the final 35-0.

Chelsea improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC White. They will try to make it three straight wins when they travel to Ypsilanti Friday night.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann