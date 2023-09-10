Chelsea Swim and Dive Has Big Week

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team had another big week, including a second-place finishes at the South Lyon East quad and the DeWitt Invitational.

The DeWitt Invite saw the Bulldogs finish runner-up with a team score of 330. A strong Grand Rapids Northview team won the eight-team meet with 413 points.

Anna McCallister picked up the lone win for the Bulldogs by taking the top spot in diving to remain perfect on the season.

Chelsea’s big points came with numerous third-place finishes.

The 200-medley relay team of Keygan Monahan, Paiton Doyle, Gabby Rudolph, and Tallulah Gorby opened the meet with a third-place finish.

Doyle and Gorby also teamed with Brooke Paddock and Sydney Barston to finish third in the 200 free relay.

Gorby also finished third in diving and Doyle third in the 50 free.

Paddock earned a third-place finish in the 200 IM and Sofia DeMea was third in the 500 free.

Monahan earned fourth-place finishes in the 100 fly and 100 back for Chelsea, while Doyle was fourth in the 100 free.

Ruby Jackson placed fifth in the 100 breast.

The Bulldogs finished second behind Detroit Country Day and beat out South Lyon East and Howell at the SLE quad.

McAllister and Gorby finished one-two in diving, while the Bulldogs took the top two spots in the 200 free relay. The team of Monahan, Barston, Gorby, and Doyle finished first, while the second spot went to Paddock, Jackson, Isabelle Tuell, and Gabriella Burgess.

Monahan also earned second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Doyle had third-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 breast, while Paddock was third in the 200 free.

Fourth-place finishes went to the 200 medley team of Monahan, Burgess, Rudolph, and Doyle; the 400 free relay team of Gorby, Rudolph, Barston, and Paddock, Jackson in the 100 free, and DeMea in the 500 free.