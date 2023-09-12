CPD Weekly Report 09-12-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3647

Location: 300 block of Grant St.

Date: September 6, 2023

Time: 6:16 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 300 block of Grant Street for the report of an indecent exposure complaint. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the complainant and a nearby neighbor who was a witness to some of the events that had taken place.

The complainant stated that he has been having issues recently with people coming onto his property in the middle of the night. The complainant stated that he had woken up in the morning and went into the kitchen. When the complainant looked out his kitchen window, he observed a male subject standing outside the window. The complainant stated he observed the suspect looking up in the direction of the bedroom windows above, and the suspect was observed performing a sexual act on himself.

The complainant stated that he ran out of the house in the direction of the suspect, and when the suspect saw the complainant approaching, he fled running north on Grant Street. The complainant stated that he was able to identify the suspect.

The suspect was identified as a 38-year-old Chelsea man. Officers responded to the suspect's residence, and the suspect was placed under arrest on a charge of Aggravated Indecent Exposure. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, where he will be held pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was closed with the issuing of a warrant for one count of Aggravated Indecent Exposure and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer.