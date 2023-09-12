“Proof” Opens at A Wilde Theatre Friday, Sept 15

Since its inception in March 2019, A Wilde Theatre, now situated at 111 S. West St., Brighton, has attracted an audience of over 6,000 theatre enthusiasts. Conveniently located behind Jameson's Irish Pub, the theater has established itself as a beacon of performing arts in the area.

Opening its 4th season this year, A Wilde Theatre has already witnessed sold-out performances for several of its 2023 roster of shows, adding to its reputation of delivering top-tier theatrical productions. The establishment continues to draw a fresh crowd eager to experience the magic of live professional theatre in Downtown Brighton.

This Friday, theater-goers are in for a treat as David Auburn's award-winning play "Proof" graces the stage. Scheduled to run from September 15 to 24, 2023, this critically acclaimed drama is a riveting tale about relationships, genius, and the relentless pursuit of truth intertwined with a mysterious mathematical proof.

Helmed by the renowned director Richard Spangler, the play features an ensemble cast including Celah Convis, Joe Gaskill, Bruce Michel, and Inchai Reed.

"Proof" isn't new to accolades; it has won several prestigious awards, including the Drama Desk Award for Best New Play in 2000, followed by the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Tony Award for Best Play, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play in 2001.

A Wilde Theatre welcomes attendees on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 and can be procured from the theatre's official website: awildetheatre.com. For groups of 10 or more, a special discount applies, knocking off $2 per ticket. Interested parties can contact Lynn at 810-923-7705 for group bookings.

The theatre's team hopes to continue its tradition of captivating audiences and looks forward to welcoming new and returning patrons soon.