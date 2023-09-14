Chelsea HRC Announces Return of Civility Month This November

From Chelsea HRC

The Chelsea Human Rights Commission invites the community to join in designating November as Civility Month in Chelsea.

Previously held in 2021, Civility Month includes activities throughout the month on the theme of having difficult conversations, disagreeing without conflict or understanding differences within our community.

The HRC would like to issue a public call for local groups or organizations to host an event on these themes during the month of November. Such events could be a class or learning opportunity, an art experience, a panel discussion, an activity, or even a movie and discussion. Multiple opportunities to address civility could definitely contribute to improving the spirit of cooperation and respect that we value in the Chelsea area.

The HRC will organize a calendar and arrange coordinated publicity for these activities. Each organization or group is asked to determine a date, a time and a location and include a brief description of the activity and goal. Activities for young people are particularly encouraged.

Please submit any events and questions to the Human Rights Commission at HRC@city-chelsea.org DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 2.

“Civility is about more than just politeness. It is about disagreeing without disrespect, seeking common ground as a starting point for dialogue about differences, listening past one’s preconceptions, and teaching others to do the same. Indeed, ‘civility represents a long tradition of moral virtues essential to democracy. Virtues like empathy, humility, integrity, honesty, and respect for others are ideals of democratic engagement.’” -Ethics Expert, Steven Mintz.