Where to Go for Fall Fun in 2023

Let’s get right to it. Fall is here with tons of fun things to do and places to visit.

Events

Hometown Halloween (downtown Chelsea) Businesses and groups are coming together to make October a month of Halloween fun in Chelsea. Details and a calendar of events can be found at https://chelseamich.com/hometown-halloween/

Apple Daze (downtown Dexter) Autumn’s kick-off returns again with wagon rides, games, activities, craft booths, food, cider, petting zoo, entertainment and of course an apple pie eating contest. Sat. Oct 7, 10-5.

Cider Mills & Apple Orchards

Dexter Cider Mill (3685 Central St, Dexter) At 135 years, the longest continuously running cider mill in Michigan located on the scenic banks of the Huron River, this cider mill is famous for its 5-apple cider blend, donuts, and is quickly becoming known for its crisp, clear hard cider. Parking can be a challenge. Check their website for auxiliary parking near the mill. Hours: Wed-Sun 8-5.

Jenny’s Farm Stand & Cider Mill (8366 Island Lake Rd, Dexter) Cider, donuts, pies, pumpkins, a ginormous hay pile to climb and slide down, antique farm equipment, and animals to pet and feed are some of the main attractions to the popular stop at the corner of Island Lake and Pinckney Roads in Dexter. Hours: Sun-Sat 9 am-dusk.

Frosty Apple Orchard (6884 Walsh Rd, Dexter) A small orchard featuring 23 varieties of top-grade apples, carefully harvested to ensure quality. The Frosty Apple is locally famous for its delicious pies. Hours: Fri 12-5, Sat 9-5, Sun 12-5.

Alber Orchard & Cider Mill. Facebook.

Albers Orchard & Cider Mill (13011 Bethel Church Rd, Manchester) More than 100 apple varieties, traditional and heirloom, help make Albers a special place to visit in the fall. The family-owned and operated business boasts an award-winning cider. Donuts, other treats, and crafts are also for sale. Hours: Tue-Fri 12-6, Sat 9-6, Sun 10-6.

Lesser Farms and Orchards

(12651 Island Lake Rd, Dexter) Do not miss Lesser Orchards on your cider mill crawl this fall. Cool, fresh, and sweet, a truly unique cider. In addition, the store offers various apple varieties as they come into season as well as pies, homemade jams, honey, pumpkins, and other seasonal goods. Hours: Wed-Sat 9-6, Sun 1-6.

Lutz Orchard (11039 Macon Rd, Saline) A five-generation working farm specializing in traditional and heirloom apples. The orchard is off the beaten path but well worth a visit. Typically, closed Thursdays, visitors are encouraged to call ahead for open hours. Ph 734 429 5145.

Wasem Fruit Farm (6580 Judd Rd, Milan) Perhaps the largest variety of donuts of any cider mill in the area with traditional cinnamon sugar, pumpkin, apple, blueberry, and more. Apples, cider, jams, honey, and other fruits make this a popular destination for many. Hours: Wed-Sun 9-6.

Wiard’s Orchards (5565 Merritt Rd, Ypsilanti) The granddaddy of fall destinations in southeast Michigan that has it all – corn maze, hayrides, u-pick apples and pumpkins, a country fair with rides, games, and activities. The country store has your cider, apples, baked goods, and more. Check the website for ticket information. Hours: Wed-Fri 10-6. Sat-Sun 11-6.

Pumpkins and More

Wing Farms (corner of Zeeb and Ann Arbor Rds, Dexter) Wing Farms is famous for its giant pumpkins and rides out into the pumpkin patch to pick your own. They also sell farm fresh turkeys and beef. Hours: Fri-Sun 10-6 pm through Oct 31.

Nixon’s Blast Corn Maze. Photo: Lonnie Huhman

Blast Corn Maze (6175 Daly Rd, Dexter) With 3 ½ miles of trail over ten acres, three exits provide for short, medium, or full maze fun. Hayrides, u-pick pumpkins, and treats are also available. Check website for ticket information. Hours: Sep 23 – Nov 4. Fri 5-9, Sat 11-9, Sun 11-7.

Schell Family Farm (10055 Dexter-Pinckney Rd, Pinckney) The farm offers one of the widest arrays of activities which include apples, pumpkins, sunflowers, wildflowers, syrups with flavors such as walnut, maple, and hickory, Christmas trees, and a haunted forest. Hours: Fri 12-6, Sat-Sun 10-6.

Schell Family Farm. Facebook.

Chambers Family Farm (6820 Farley Rd, Pinckney) A family-owned and operated centennial farm boasting the “Best sweet corn anywhere.” Family fun includes a corn maze, pumpkins, farm animals, and play area. Hours: Sun-Sat 10-7.

Armstrong Pumpkin and Petting Farm (19070 Williamsville Rd, Gregory) Take a short fall color trip up to beautiful Gregory with the kids to check Armstong’s pumpkins and more. The petting zoo is free and fun for everyone. Sun-Sat 10-dusk.

Terrified Forest (145 Swarthout Rd, Pinckney) The popular October event is thirty acres of spookiness with jump scares and boogies. Frankenstein, werewolves, zombies, and ghouls inhabit the three-quarter mile forest walk which takes about 45 minutes. There is a haunted manor that takes about 15 minutes to tour. Get there early, the line can get long. Recommended for kids twelve and over. Hours: Thu/Sun 7:30-9:30 pm, Fri/Sat 8:00-midnight.

Wiard’s Orchard Night Terrors (5565 Merritt Rd, Ypsilanti) Wiard’s “Night Terrors” features five separate attractions, The Ultimate Haunted Barn, The Asylum, The Mindshaft, Alien Caged Clowns, and Hayride of the Lost. Tickets can only be purchased online.

Farmers Markets

Rhuligs Country Market: (11296 Island Lake Rd, Dexter) Hours: Fri & Sat 10-5, Sun 10-2.

Ruhlig’s Country Market. Facebook.

Dexter Farmers Market: The Dexter Farmers Market is located in Downtown Dexter next to the Dexter District Library and Mill Creek Park North. May-Oct hours: Sat 8-1 pm, Tue 11-3 (thru Sep). Nov-Apr Winter Marketplace.

Chelsea Farmers Market: May-Oct hours: Wed 1-5 pm corner of Main and Old US 12, Sat 8-1 pm downtown at Palmer Commons. Winter Marketplace Nov-Dec.

Saline Farmers Market: (S Ann Arbor St in downtown) Hours: Sat 8-noon May-Oct. Winter Marketplace Nov-Apr.

Manchester Farmers Market: (209 Ann Arbor St) Hours: May-Oct Thu 3-7.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market (Downtown near Kerrytown) Hours: May-Dec. Wed & Sat 7-3. Jan-Apr. Sat 8-3.

Farm Stops

Agricole Farm Stop (118 N Main St, Chelsea) Agricole is a farm market open seven days year round. Local food suppliers set their own prices and receive 75% of the sale price for their meat, dairy, produce, baked goods, and other products. A fully equipped espresso bar serves RoosRoast coffee. Hours: Mon-Fri 7-7, Sat & Sun 8-6.

Dexter Mill. Photo: Doug Marrin

Dexter Mill (3515 Central St, Dexter) The Dexter Mill has been steadily increasing its supply of locally produced meats and food in response to area demand. Beef, lamb, poultry, jams, honey, and bread to name a few. Outside around the greenhouse is a colorful array of mums, pumpkins, and other fall décor. Hours: Mon-Fri 9-6, Sat 9-5.

Vestergaard Farms (4408 S Wagner Rd, Ann Arbor) One of the newer farm stops in the area featuring their own meats raised free of hormones, antibiotics, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or fertilizer. In addition to beef, chicken, and pork, items such as baked goods, preserves, and other sundries are available. Hours: Mon-Sat 10-6, Sun 10-5.

White Lotus Farms (7217 West Liberty Road, Ann Arbor) White Lotus offers an amazing variety of meats, cheeses, baked goods, dairy, desserts & sweets, skincare products, and more. Online ordering available. Visit their website for more details of their product line. Market Hours: Wed 9-1, Sat 9-2.

Acorn Farmers Market and Café (327 W Main St, Manchester) Manchester’s farm stop offers a wide variety of meats, vegetables, baked goods and more from local producers. Check their Facebook page for latest hours. Hours: Mon-Fri 10-7, Sat & Sun 8-6.

Argus Farm Stop (Two Ann Arbor locations: Liberty, Packard) You’ll find locally grown produce, baked goods, cheeses, and a full line of coffee and espresso drinks. This popular farm stop takes things one step further by educating patrons on local farms. Hours: Sun-Sat 8-8.