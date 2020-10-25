Cross Country Teams Win D2 Pre-Regional

The Chelsea boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both won their per-regional at Adrian Saturday and will be moving on to the Regional hosted by Ann Arbor Huron next Saturday, October 31.

The boys won their race with 31 point, beating out Adrian with 43 and Dearborn Divine Child 76.

The race for the top individual spot was a photo finish between the Bulldogs Connell Alford and Adrian’s Aiden Smith with Smith winning by .01 seconds. Smith finished in 16:46.33 and Alford second in 16:46.34.

Erik Reiber was fourth in 16:54.63 for the Bulldogs. He was followed by Bram Hartsuff sixth in 17:13.20, Jonas Norwood eighth 17:19.03, Jimmy Alford, 11th 17:27.51, Zebedee Swager 15th in 17:36.47, and Caden Faupel 17th in 18:01.19.

The girls finished with 45 points, finishing ahead of Tecumseh with 56 and Dearborn Divine Child 57.

Trilian Krug led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in 20:16.20.

Natalie Davies was sixth in 20:40.40 and Rachel Bullock seventh in 20:45.60. Seren Angus was 14th in 21:22.20, Audra Guthre 15th in 21:26, Kate Gaiser 17th in 21:41.50, and Brooke Matusik 39th in 23:59.40.