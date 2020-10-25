Dexter Boys XC Qualify for Regional. Girls Sixth

The Dexter boys’ cross country team finished second at Saturday’s D1 pre-regional, while three Lady Dreads qualified for the girls with the team finishing sixth.

The boys finished with 74 points, behind Salem with 44.

Conor Kolka finished fourth in 16:15 to lead the Dreadnaughts, while Nathan Gariepy was sixth in 16:21.

Sam Melvin was ninth in 16:43, Brandon Anderson 27th in 17:21, Josh Lamb 28th in 17:25, Zachary Sawin 30th in 17:36, and Owen Ackerman 35th in 17:47.

McGill finished fifth overall in 19:37 to lead the girls’ team.

The Dreads finished with 137 points in the race won by Plymouth with 42.

Chloe Sprague was 26th in 21:15 and Quinn Hilla 31st in 21:34 also qualifying for the Regional. Hannah McComas finished 34th in 21:59, Annissa Sisson 38th in 22:11, Faith Jones 39th in 22:28, and Abigail Fox 41st in 23:09.

The Dreadnaughts will run at the D1 Regional hosted by Ann Arbor Huron at Willow Metropark Saturday, October 31.