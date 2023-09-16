Bulldogs Win Third Straight with Rout of Ypsilanti

The Chelsea football team overcame a slow start and used a big second half to pull away for a 35-15 win over Ypsilanti Friday night.

The win was the third in a row for the Bulldogs and sets up a SEC White showdown with a surprising undefeated Adrian team at home Friday night.

Ypsilanti jumped out to a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter and kept the Bulldogs off the board until the second when Tyson Hill scored from two yards out for a 7-6 lead at halftime.

The Grizzlies recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter, but Chelsea forced a fumble, and a short time later Hill bulled his way in from a yard out to give the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead.

After a bad snap on a Grizzlies punt, the Bulldogs capitalized on good field position and Hill ran it in for his third score of the night and a 21-6 lead.

The Bulldogs started the fourth quarter in a big way when Sam Borcherding returned an interception for a touchdown and a 28-6 lead.

A Thomas Shemwell touchdown run extended the Bulldogs lead to 35-6 before the Grizzlies scored a late touchdown to make the final 35-14.

The Bulldogs took advantage of a short field all night as the Grizzlies ran 94 plays to just 38 for Chelsea and were outgained by Ypsilanti 416-249 in total yards.

Chelsea improved to 3-1 overall on the season.