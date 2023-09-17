Chelsea Golfers Split Monroe Tri-Meet

The Chelsea girls’ golf team earned a split of a SEC tri-meet at Monroe last week after defeating the host Trojans and falling to Ann Arbor Huron.

Chelsea finished with a team score of 202 to beat out Monroe with 232, while Huron won the meet with 184.

Maya Valik led the Bulldogs with a round of 48 with Piper Diesing right behind with 50.

Avery Olaveson finished with 51, Kate McKenzie 53, while Leighton Diesing and Libby Wacker each shot 55.

The Bulldogs dropped a pair of matches at Pinckney earlier in the week.

Chelsea finished with 197, just behind Skyline with 194 and Pinckney won the event with 176.

Maggie Baldwin fired a 45 to lead the way for Chelsea.

McKenzie shot 49 and Valik 50. Piper Diesing shot 53, Olaveson 56, and Wacker 59.