Chelsea Volleyball Picks Up Pair of Wins

After a rough weekend in Battle Creek last week, the Chelsea volleyball team bounced back with a pair of wins and a strong showing at the Ypsilanti Lincoln Invitational Saturday.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Swartz Creek 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15.

Lexi Cummer led Chelsea with 18 assists and nine digs.

Jenna Ouellette had a big night with 13 digs and eight kills, while Emily White picked up 24 digs.

Maggie McKale recorded eight kills, Caroline Knight seven blocks, Cecelia Henriksen 10 assists, and Gabriela Basar with four aces and 10 straight points in the second set.

Chelsea then took out Ann Arbor Pioneer in four sets 25-22, 25-15, 16-25 ,27-25.

Ouellette had another big night for Chelsea with eight kills, 11 digs, and two aces.

Sasha French was a force at the net with seven kills, five blocks, and three aces, while Knight finished with seven kills. McKale added five kills, Cummer 13 assists and three aces, Henriksen nine assists and eight digs, and While 13 digs and two aces.

The Bulldogs went 2-1-1 at Lincoln before bowing out in the semifinals.

They defeated Monroe and Belleville and played to a 1-1 draw split with Clinton before falling to Woodhaven.

Stats were not available.

Photos by Mike Williamson