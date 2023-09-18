Chelsea Adult Learners Institute Announces its October Classes

By Joan Gaughan, ALI

Adult Learners Institute in Chelsea has some exciting offerings for October.

While Machu Picchu is the tourist attraction most of us might associate with Peru, Rhoda Perkins-Boyer will take us not only to that “Lost City of the Incas” but also to Peru’s capital city, Lima, then on to Cusco and finally to that ancient monument in her class, Peru and Machu Picchu on October 3

Travel of another kind happens when Charlie Taylor takes us to stars, nebulae, black holes, planets and constellations in his

Astronomy classes on the first three Wednesdays of October. It’s fun and questions are mandatory.

The Far East offers yet another journey as Laura Scriven continues her exploration of Korea – A Traditional Beauty

with an art activity on October 10 at her Culture Creations store on Main Street in Chelsea. This includes the use of hanji, a sturdy paper made from the wood of mulberry trees. You might be surprised at what can be done with it.

Remaining in the Far East with three Friday classes beginning on October 27 and running into early November is Edwin Hoffman’s voyage to the China of the Song Dynasty and to the Japan of the shoguns to view The Chinese and Japanese Aesthetic in Painting and Sculpture: 1200-1600. Along the way, we will meet Mongol invaders, Buddhist sages, samurai, Zen masters and some of the most amazing and beautiful art in the world.

Closer to home, on October 17, 24, 31 and November 7, Karen Vigmostad whose love of the islands of the Great Lakes is known to ALI learners will provide a tour of the islands located in an unusual locale in her class, Islands of Paris. That’s right. That town in France.

Robert McElwaine’s book, The Times They are a’Changin’; provides the focus for Susan Nenadic’s discussion of that “long decade” from late 1963 to the summer of 1965 during her classes of the same name on October 6 and 13. However, she will broaden McElwaine’s discussion to explore whether or not we have fulfilled the promises of that decade.

On Monday October 9, Captain “Honest Jon” Van Hoek” will explore the differences between modern baseball and the game as it was played in the mid-nineteenth century in his class on the Pastime of Vintage Base Ball. This is a FREE class presented in cooperation with the Chelsea Senior Center, but you must register by calling the CSC at 734-475-9242.

Retirement is great but if you know how to manage your finances, it’s even better. John Daly’s class Managing Your Money in Retirement on October 16 and 23 might be of help in that area.

This is geared to people who have passed their wage-earning years and now want to ensure that what they have worked for will indeed be passed on to their descendants.

Even if you have never been to Luckenbach (pop. 1) or Galveston or Dallas and think Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings sound the same, the songs – and the songwriters – of Texas have a special charm. Bill Nedela will share his vast collection of this unique genre in this class on Sunday, October 29. You might even see the collection of guitars and even the bar stools that he has made from hockey sticks. This is FREE class presented in cooperation with the Chelsea District Library but you must register by calling the CDL at 734-475-8732

What better time to talk about haunts and phantoms and spirits and poltergeists than on the Wednesday before Halloween in Beverly Fish’s In-Person class,

Tales of the Paranormal. Scary costumes are optional.

The catalog with more class information on these and the rest of the Fall term classes as well as the enclosed registration form is available for download on the website, www.info@adultlearnersinstitute.org. as well as at local libraries and various other locations in the area.

Registration for ALI classes is by mail only. Mail completed registration forms to: Adult Learners Institute, P.O. Box 134, Chelsea, MI 48118. Registration fee is $10 per semester and the class fees range from $10 to $35. If you have questions, please call the office at (734) 292-5540 or visit the ALI web site.