Chelsea's Beach Middle School has a new assistant principal

A familiar face is the new interim assistant principal at Beach Middle School, and he’s excited about serving the middle school community.

Adam Schilt, who has been an English teacher at Chelsea High School since 2016, was picked to be the next assistant principal at Beach. He was introduced by Beach Middle School Principal Matt Ceo at the last school board meeting.

The Sun Times News (STN) followed up with Ceo and Schilt to ask about this news.

At the board meeting, Ceo said they are thrilled to have Schilt. He described him as a person who cares deeply about the students and staff.

Ceo told STN, “Adam has been known to me for several years, but we never had the opportunity to sit down and talk prior to this process. I had always known he was intelligent, articulate, and a leader among his peers. What I didn't realize about Adam is how well he listens, considers someone else's point of view, asks important questions, and seeks understanding. As an administrator, you have to do far more listening than speaking, and Adam already has that skill set.”

He added, “I can't wait to get to work with Adam, and I know he's ready to continue in the important work we've been doing for decades at Beach!”

As some background, Schilt earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Kentucky and Master of Education from the University of Michigan.

Schilt told STN he applied for the Beach Middle School assistant principal position because of his passion for educational leadership.

“As a product of public education and someone with 10 years of experience in the classroom, I know the value and the impact that our schools have on the lives of our community's kids,” he said. “I see this role as an opportunity to expand my sphere of influence and utilize more of my strengths to serve our students, our staff, and our families.”

He’s already started in the role and said he cares deeply about giving “our students the best middle school experience possible, both inside and outside the classroom.”

“I can already feel how positive the connections between staff and students are in this building, and I couldn't be happier to be part of the Beach family,” he said.

Looking ahead, he summed up his thoughts by saying, “I am excited and humbled to serve this community as the assistant principal at Beach. I look forward to working with Beach families, students, and staff.”