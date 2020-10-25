Football Playoff Pairings Announced

The MHSAA football playoff pairing were announced Sunday afternoon and the three schools in the Sun Times coverage area all will have first round home games.

Saline (5-1) will be the top seed in its district and will host Ann Arbor Pioneer (0-5) in the opening round of the Division 1 playoff Friday night at 7:00 PM. The Hornets could host three games with wins before they could be forced to go on the road for the Regional final.

Dexter (4-2) will host Ypsilanti Lincoln (2-4) in the D2 district. The game will be a rematch from week three in which the Dreadnaughts beat Lincoln 49-19. Dexter is looking for its first playoff victory in school history. A win and the fourth seeded Dreadnaughts will travel to top seed Livonia Churchill (4-2) in week 2 as Churchill received a bye in the first round.

Chelsea (6-0) will host Redford Thurston (1-4) Friday night at 7:00 PM. Chelsea is the top overall seed in Division3 and they are also the smallest school based on enrollment. Should they keep winning, the Bulldogs could possibly have five home games in the playoffs with three district games, the regional final, and this years semifinals will be hosted by the highest seeded team as long as the schools are less then 200 miles apart. But it will be tough for the Bulldogs as they are in the toughest district in Division 3 with four teams of 50.00 playoff points or higher. No other district has more then two teams with more than 50.00.

Other notable area games are Pinckney hosting Orchard Lake St Mary in D3 and Manchester traveling to Grass Lake in D7.