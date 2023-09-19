CPD Weekly Report 09-19-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3756

Location: 200 block of W. North St.

Date: September 13, 2023

Time: 2:16 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station, an officer took a walk-in check fraud complaint that had recently been discovered. The complainant stated that the business that he works for had mailed a check to a company for services rendered. The complainant stated that it was believed that the payment had been processed. The complainant was able to determine that the check had been cashed for the original amount, however, the payee was found to be a private individual, not affiliated with either business. It was believed that somewhere between Chelsea, MI, and Chicago, IL, the check had been intercepted by the suspect and altered to show a different payee. At the time of the report, there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect. The case remains open pending further investigation on available leads.