Huron-Clinton Metroparks Seeks Public Insight on Trail Expansion

The Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority (HCMA) is working to figure out how to connect all 13 Metroparks via non-motorized trails.

To help accomplish this, HCMA has introduced a new interactive webpage designed to gather public opinions regarding potential future trail connections in southeast Michigan. This initiative seeks to understand the public's preference for expanding the current nearly 400-mile trail system.

The Metroparks already boast popular non-motorized trails like the Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail and the Iron Belle Trail, which allow users to traverse between parks and adjacent communities. The objective is to identify and create missing links that would seamlessly connect all 13 Metroparks through non-motorized pathways.

To achieve this, the Metroparks has undertaken a comprehensive study and has, with the assistance of consultants and local stakeholders, outlined multiple potential routes. These routes have been determined based on various criteria, including feasibility, safety, accessibility, and proximity to residential areas. The public is now encouraged to provide feedback on these proposed routes by visiting the online platform at walkbike.info/metroparks/.

The feedback received will play a pivotal role in finalizing the routes and will inform the decision-making process. Notably, most of the pathways under the connectivity study utilize public territories, rights of way, or easements, minimizing the necessity for new property acquisition.

The survey will be accessible until the end of October, with the Metroparks aiming to finalize the selected routes by year's end. Once the routes are confirmed, the next steps will involve securing funds and drafting designs for these proposed connections.

Community participation is not only vital for selecting the best routes but also enhances the Metroparks' ability to procure grants and external funding for the project.

For additional information about the Huron-Clinton Metroparks and its offerings, interested individuals can visit www.metroparks.com.

Photo by Doug Marrin