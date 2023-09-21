Chelsea Volleyball Sweeps Jackson in SEC Opener

The Chelsea volleyball team opened SEC White play with a three-game sweep of Jackson Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs dominated the Vikings by taking the three-set match 25-9, 25-13, 25-9.

Sasha French had a big night with seven kills at the net and hit .700 for the night.

Jenna Ouellette had five kills and three digs and Maggie McKale five kills and three blocks.

Ella Root added three kills and hit .750 for the night, while Lexi Cummer dished out 15 assists and had four digs and three aces. Emily White added 15 digs and two aces, while Charlotte Diesing and Maddie McKale had strong defensive games in the back row for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs travel to Lincoln for a quad Tuesday and host Ypsilanti Thursday.