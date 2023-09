The Chelsea girls' golf team tried to stay in the SEC White title hunt after cruising to a 201-241 win over Bedford at Inverness Golf Course Thursday.

Maggie Baldwin led the Bulldogs with a round of 46 to take honors at the dual meet.

The Bulldogs took the top five spots at the match.

Avery Olaveson fired a round of 50 and Maya Valik was right behind with 51.

Kate McKenzie shot 54, Piper Diesing 56, and Libby Wacker 63.