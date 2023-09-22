Chelsea Police Report, August 2023

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak submitted his August 2023 report to the city council at its September 18 meeting.

In August 2023, Officers responded to 553 calls for police service, up from 415 the previous year for a 33% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Aug) are 3,525, up from 2,669 for the same period last year for a 32% increase.

Officers conducted 240 traffic stops, up from 139 last year. Ninety-nine citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Four assaults

Three larcenies

Seven frauds

Two OWIs

26 crashes

111 Miscellaneous complaints

341 Non-criminal complaints

Of the CPD’s 66 cases in August, 15 remain open, two are at the lab, seven are at the Prosecutor’s office, and 42 are closed.

“We did provide some increased traffic enforcement prior to school starting, so that's why those numbers are up a little bit from last month,” Chief Kazyak explained. “We had received several calls on places near Freer and near Washington and some others around the schools. So, we did some extra enforcement to try to get the message out that we need everyone to slow down before school starts.”

“So for the M52 closure, MDOT reports that they are projecting that it will be complete by October 3,” said the Chief. “They have hinted it could be a couple of days early, but they're sticking to the October 3 data of completion on 52.”

“The fair was a huge success, went off really well,” Kazyak told the council. “No major issues. I would like to shout out and thank the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department and the Michigan State Police for their assistance with traffic control during the fair parade. We asked for a little extra assistance in helping us block off some of the major intersections. They were happy to help, and we really appreciate their help to keep everybody safe.”

Chief Kazyak reported that the new AEDs have all been installed around the city. He also told the council that the department will be going to a 12-hour shift system on a trial basis. One of the benefits is that it will give officers every other weekend off. He also reported the CPD’s new mission statement has been posted on the city website.