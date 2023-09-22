Chelsea Education Foundation and the Educational Foundation of Dexter Renew Rivalry to Bolster Educational Grants

From D&B Strategic Marketing

The Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) are gearing up once again to raise crucial funds for educational grants in their respective communities. This fundraising initiative commences on October 1, 2023, and culminates during halftime at the Chelsea vs. Dexter football game on October 20. The game will take place at Al Ritt Stadium in Dexter.

The "Rivalry Match" tradition has become a beloved community event. In 2019, the inaugural match raised over $10,000 for both 501(c)3 non-profit organizations. After a brief hiatus in 2020, the tradition made a triumphant return in 2021. That year, the match yielded a combined total of $45,662, with CEF securing the title by raising $24,099 compared to EFD's $21,563.