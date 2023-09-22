Depth Leads Chelsea Swim and Dive Past Adrian

The Chelsea girls’ swim and dive team showed that great depth can go a long way as the Bulldogs took down Adrian 103-83 Thursday night,

The Bulldogs won just three of 12 events on the night, but 11 second place and 10 third-place finishes carried Chelsea past the Maples in the SEC White opener.

Anna McCallister continued to impress with a first-place finish in diving, while Tallulah Gorby was second for Chelsea.

Gorby was also part of the winning 200 free relay team along with Keygan Monahan, Sydney Barston, and Paiton Doyle.

Brooke Paddock picked up the Bulldogs other win in the 100 back and was second in the 200 IM. She was also part of the 200 medley relay with Isabelle Tuell, Monahan, and Barston who finished second, and the 400 free relay team that was second with Gabby Rudolph, Remi Kint, and Doyle.

Doyle earned second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 free races, while Barston was second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free.

Monahan was second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 IM, Sofia DeMea second in the 500 free, Rudolph second in the 100 back, and Ruby Jackson second in the 100 breast.

Jackson was also third in the 200 free, Gorby third in the 50 free, Rudolph third in the 100 fly, Kint third in the 500 free, and Tuell third in the 100 breast.