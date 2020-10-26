Sept. 2020 Chelsea Police Report Shows Sharp Drop in Crime Compared to Last Year

| 1 min | by Doug Marrin |

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth reviewed the department’s activity for Sept. 2020 with the City Council at its Oct. 19, 2020 meeting.

Chief Toth reported that his department…

Responded to 215 calls for service.

Responded to 6 traffic crashes.

Affected 7 traffic stops, with 0 citations.

Added 4 criminal cases.

Has 32 open criminal investigations.

Has 3 cases waiting for crime lab analysis.

Has 11 cases under review by the prosecutor’s office..

Saw 12 cases closed.

“Some of the cases we're working on deal with fraud, computer used for threats or harassment, and we are also dealing with some political signs being stolen,” added the Chief. “It's a crime, not a civil infraction when you steal political signs.”

September’s 215 calls for service is down 33.6% from a year ago when Sept. 2019 saw 324 calls.

Year-to-Date total for service calls is at 2,157 which is down also by 29% from the same period in 2019 which had a total of 3,040 calls for service.

In the monthly report found on the City’s website, the 215 calls for service are broken down as follows:

1 Non-aggravated assault

2 Intimidation/Stalking

1 Larceny (other)

1 Motor Vehicle (as stolen property)

1 Fraud (false pretence, swindle, confidence game)

2 Juvenile Offenses and Complaints

1 Warrant

6 Traffic Crashes

3 Sick/Injury Complaints

76 Miscellaneous Complaints

103 Non-criminal Complaints

2 Miscellaneous Traffic Complaints

4 Animal Complaints

10 Alarms

2 Hazardous Traffic Citations/Warnings

Chief Toth also told the Council that the Police Department is looking to hire a part-time dispatcher and a part-time crossing guard. Those interested can find the application on the City’s website.