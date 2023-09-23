Chelsea Hands Adrian First Loss of the Season

A late touchdown drive helped the Chelsea football team hand Adrian its first loss of the season Friday night when the Bulldogs took down the Maples 28-18.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Bulldogs and improved them to 3-0 in the SEC White. Adrian dropped to 4-1 overall with the loss.

Chelsea was forced to punt to start the game and Adrian drove down the field and took a 3-0 lead with a 35-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs answered when Luke Anstead hit Max Herter in the corner of the endzone for an 18-yard touchdown pass and a 7-3 lead.

Adrian would take over and again drive down the field and converted on fourth and three for a three-yard TD pass with 2:30 left in the half for a 10-7 lead.

Chelsea took the kickoff to the 45-yard line and Ansted connected with Herter for a 30-yard pass play to move deep into Maple territory.

Tyson Hill would bust across from one yard out to give Chelsea a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Bulldog defense forced a punt to start the second half and Hill would finish the drive with another one-yard TD run to give Chelsea a 21-10 lead.

Adrian drove to midfield, but the Bulldogs defense held and forced a turnover on downs, but the Bulldogs were stopped on fourth down early in the fourth quarter.

The Maples would move down the field and scored on a one-yard TD run and converted the two-point conversion to cut the Bulldog lead to 21-18.

The Chelsea offensive line took over the game on the most important drive of the night. The Bulldogs used the power running game of Hill and drove down the field eating up the clock and converted when Hill broke free on fourth and one and ran it in from 22 yards out with 2:57 left to seal the win. The 75-yard drive ate up over four minutes on the clock.

Adrian would drive into Chelsea territory late, but Luke Webster ended it with an interception in the red zone with under a minute to play.

Hill had a big night with three touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing on the ground.

Anstead finished 7-9 passing for 123 yards and a score.