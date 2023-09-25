Oct. 10 Culver’s Share Night Fundraiser Will Support Chelsea Area Garden Club Grants & Scholarships

From CAGC

The Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) invites the public to participate in its Culver’s Share Night Fundraiser 5 ­­– 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Culver’s, 1610 South Main St., Chelsea.

Garden club members will greet customers, clean tables, and run orders, and the CAGC will receive a percentage of the eatery’s sales during the three hours they work. Proceeds will go toward grants for community-based gardening-related projects and scholarships for Chelsea High School seniors.

CAGC co-Vice President Cathy Gillem said, “This is our second Culver’s Share Night Fundraiser. Last year we raised funds for the Chelsea Senior Center Trinh Pifer Intergenerational Garden. We appreciate the opportunity to again partner with Culver’s to promote gardening in our community.”

This spring, CAGC awarded a total of $2,000 in grants to the intergenerational garden, Faith in Action, and the St. Louis Center, and a $500 scholarship to a 2023 Chelsea High School senior.

CAGC President Merrill Crockett notes that CAGC’s grants and scholarship program is one way the club seeks to fulfill its four-fold mission: to stimulate the love of gardening, encourage and assist in community beautification, promote environmentally responsible horticultural practices, and encourage conservation.

Founded in 1997, the community minded CAGC has more than 50 members, primarily from Chelsea and western Washtenaw and Livingston counties. Throughout the growing season, club members plant and maintain multiple flower beds in downtown Chelsea and at the Chelsea District Library. The CAGC, including novices and master gardeners, meets monthly September through May at Chelsea First United Methodist Church to share tips, learn from experts, and visit some of southeast Michigan’s most impressive gardens. For more information, visit the club’s website at chelseagardenclub.com

Photos: Colorful perennial gardens at the Sharon Ann Apartments entrance on North Main Street, Chelsea, were created with the support of a CAGC grant awarded to Faith in Action in 2022. Photos by Mary Jo Frank.