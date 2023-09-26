Where & When to Watch Chelsea’s 2023 Homecoming Parade

By Taylor Bennett, STN Writer

The Student Council of Chelsea High School is thrilled to announce the annual Homecoming Parade for 2023, scheduled for Friday, October 6th. The parade promises to be an evening of fun, festivities, and a vivid display of school spirit. The community is cordially invited to line the streets of downtown Chelsea and cheer on their local students.

This year's parade will again showcase what makes Chelsea High School unique. The line-up includes:

Sixteen Nominees for Chelsea's Excellence Award: Replacing the traditional homecoming king and queen, this award recognizes the exceptional contributions of students from each grade level. The winners—one from each grade—will be unveiled during halftime at the homecoming football game later in the evening. Chelsea High Sports Teams: From the mighty football team to the agile gymnasts, a host of Chelsea High sports teams will march proudly, celebrating their accomplishments and fostering school spirit. School Clubs: Representing a variety of interests and talents—from chess to robotics—various school clubs will add their unique flair to the parade. High School Marching Band: Known as the 'pride' of Chelsea, the high school marching band will keep everyone on their feet with rousing tunes. Class Floats: A long-standing tradition, each grade level will put forth a float, providing students an opportunity to showcase their creativity and class unity.

The parade begins at 5:15 PM, starting from the parking lot behind BBQ 52. It will wend its way through downtown Chelsea, culminating at the football stadium.

Chelsea 2023 Homecoming Parade route.

For more information, feel free to reach out to the Chelsea High School Student Council. Come be a part of an evening that promises community, creativity, and above all, Chelsea pride.

If any local businesses are interested in entering a float, please email 6vanhoeb@chelsea.k12.mi.us