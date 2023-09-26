CPD Weekly Report 09-26-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-3816

Location: 900 block of Moore Dr.

Date: September 19, 2023

Time: 6:13 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Moore Dr. to speak with a complainant regarding an attempted fraud. The complainant stated that they had received a telephone call from a person representing themselves as a “United States Treasury Agent” who told the complainant that he owed a large sum of money. The complainant stated that he had been on the phone with the person for several hours, and at times the suspect became upset and told the complainant not to talk to anyone else and to meet him at a local bank. After the lengthy phone call, the complainant was able to confirm that the call was in fact, a scam, and the suspect finally disconnected the call. There was no monetary loss at the time of the report, and no further information on the identity of the suspect was available.

#####

Incident #: 23-3889

Location: 700 block of N. Main St.

Date: September 23, 2023

Time: 4:50 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer observed taillights stationary in the 700 block of N. Main Street. The area is currently closed to thru traffic and under construction, prompting the officer to investigate further. The officer approached and found that the vehicle had been involved in an apparent motor vehicle accident and appeared to be wedged between two excavators. Upon closer inspection, the officer found that the vehicle was occupied by a male subject in the driver's seat, and the airbags had been deployed. Contact was made with the driver, and he appeared to be slow to react to the officer, the officer also noted that there was a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person.

The officer conducted some standard field sobriety tests at the scene, and at the conclusion, the driver, a 48-year-old Ypsilanti man, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open, pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab to determine the level of intoxication and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.