The Chelsea School District is piloting artificial intelligent gun detection software

The Chelsea School District is thinking about school safety and security in a very unique way as it pilots artificial intelligent gun detection software on several cameras at buildings throughout the district.

In hearing about this new software, the Sun Times News posed some questions to CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka to learn more about it and what it can do.

“The adoption of this software in our district marks a significant stride in advancing safety and security,” said Kapolka. “While we hope to never encounter such a situation, we remain steadfast in our dedication to safeguarding the well-being of our students and staff.”

Kapolka said ensuring the safety of the educational community is not only a goal for the district, but is paramount to providing a conducive learning environment for the students. He said to increase their commitment to safety; the district has piloted Artificial Intelligence (AI) gun detection software from Omnilert on cameras throughout their school buildings.

“One of the specific goals of piloting this software is to deter potential threats while cultivating an atmosphere of safety and learning for our students and staff,” Kapolka said.

He said this innovative system also has the potential to strengthen their collaboration with the Chelsea Police Department and Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

In explaining the software, Kapolka said the Chelsea Police were extremely helpful in the school district’s internal training and calibration of the software, which in action is expected to instantly alert district administration and local law enforcement authorities when it detects a potential firearm. Kapolka said this should help facilitate a swift, well-informed and well-coordinated response to any emergency.

“This real-time information empowers our local police department and district emergency team to react rapidly and effectively,” he said. “The synergy between our schools and law enforcement agencies bolsters our overall security infrastructure, thus making our campus a safer place for all.”

To learn more about the software, go to https://www.omnilert.com/.