2nd Annual Ann Feeney Awards Sees $5K Donated to 5 Local Charities

From D&B Strategic Marketing

On September 20, 2023, the Chelsea Community Foundation hosted a lovely evening in Honor of Ann Feeney at Robin Hills Farm. Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) recognized each of the five Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce's Annual 2022 Honorees by awarding them a $1,000 grant. The Honorees chose a public Chelsea charity to receive the grants in memory of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation's desire to "Support All Things Chelsea."

Photos courtesy MC Creative Design & Photography from left Tate, Ila & Lisa Feeney, Kelli Smith & Sheri Hardcastle, Peter Feeney & Lori Coryell

Anne Mann, Past Chair of Chelsea Community Foundation, and Katelyn Videto, Director Donor Services, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, presided over the event and presented the awards to

Citizen of the Year Sue Jacobs who granted $1,000 to Chelsea Senior Center,

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Gary Zenz granted $1,000 to Chelsea Rotary Foundation,

Small Business Rick Taylor Real Estate, Reinhart Realtors, granted $1,000 to The Purple Rose Theatre,

Joanne Rau, Chelsea State Bank, Large Business granted $1,000 to Faith In Action, and

Nonprofit Business Leadership 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, Steve Petty granted $1,000 to Faith In Action.

Photos courtesy MC Creative Design & Photography from left Joanne Rau, Sarah Shugart, Steve Petty, Gary Zenz

Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Member David Schaible announced the unanimous decision to increase the current $2.8 million endowment to $4 million by 2030. This would ensure continued growth of the CCF legacy in Supporting All Things Chelsea. To learn more about donating or creating a family or business endowment, please contact Katelyn Videto KVideto@cfsem.org , or donate here.

The evening was magical - The Chelsea Chamber Players String Quartet provided lovely music. Ballet Chelsea Ballerinas graced the event, performing a Nutcracker vignette on the outdoor patio. Maxine's Table provided food and Robin Hills Farm served signature cocktails and beverages.

Anne Mann articulated the evening's purpose, "We are here to join the legacy of those whose actions have illustrated their devotion to improving our community and inspiring others." 130+ guests enjoyed the beautiful Robin Hills vista and the company of people who share a common thread - to make Chelsea a sustainably vibrant community.

###

The Chelsea Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment of $2.9 million that was created through gifts from generous individuals, families, and businesses who care about Chelsea. The Chelsea Community Foundation has given more than $1.9 million in grants to Chelsea nonprofit organizations to address community needs and opportunities that improve the quality of life in the City of Chelsea and surrounding areas. The Chelsea Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. For more information, please visit www.chelseafound.org.