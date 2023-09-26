Make Your Plans to Attend the Chelsea Marching Band Exhibition Sept. 27

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Chelsea High School will host 14 area marching bands at Jerry Niehaus Stadium for their annual Chelsea Marching Band Exhibition. In its 15th year, this fantastic display of student talent, commitment, and determination also serves as the marching band’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Each year, Chelsea invites marching bands from all around the region to participate in this unique event. This year’s lineup includes high school marching bands from Stockbridge, Grass Lake, Dansville, Williamston, Manchester, Michigan Center, Blissfield, Adrian, Tecumseh, Ann Arbor Huron, Jackson Northwest, Saline, Dexter, and Chelsea.

According to a letter from Chelsea High School Principal Nick Angel, “Music and the performing arts are vital pieces of the comprehensive educational experience for our students in the Chelsea School District. It is our belief that involvement in extracurricular activities, outside of the normal school day, helps foster mature, independent thinkers who will become well-rounded and successful individuals once their high school careers have concluded.”

Not only does the exhibition provide students an opportunity to perform with and for their peers, but it also gives them a chance to learn from each other and expand their perspectives as musicians. Alison Roberts, the Director of Bands at Chelsea High School said, “There is a mutual love and commitment to music and band,” she said. “Kids get to see how other marching bands work. It’s eye-opening to see the different cultures.”

And while there is a panel of expert judges, this isn’t a competition, and performances aren’t scored. Rather, each band will receive professional feedback on their performance from the five highly distinguished music educators who comprise the judging panel. This feedback helps students grow through experiences beyond Friday night football games.

The benefit to students doesn’t stop there, either. Following the final performance, all students are invited to the field for a meet-and-greet session that is aimed at fostering new peer connections. Students are grouped by instrument and have an opportunity to speak with peers from nearby schools who share the same musical specialty.

The experience also provides students a chance to learn about continuing their marching band commitment into the collegiate ranks as each year the event is capped off with a collegiate marching band performance. The Eastern Michigan University Marching band is scheduled to close this year’s show. Roberts touts the “great energy” the event generates because of how supportive everyone is. “Everyone is there to support all the bands.”

The exhibition takes place from 5 pm - 9 pm at Niehaus Stadium, rain or shine. Tickets are $5 for students, $8 for seniors (65+), $10 for adults, and $25 for families of 4+